Casualties feared as blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul: Eyewitnesses
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 1638256683000
Kabul, Nov 30 (IANS) The Kabul city was rocked by a blast on Tuesday.
Casualties were feared in the incident that occurred in Darul Aman road in Police District
3 of Afghanistan's capital, Xinhua news agency quoted eyewitnesses saying.
