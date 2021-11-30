Casualties feared as blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul: Eyewitnesses

Kabul, Nov 30 (IANS) The Kabul city was rocked by a blast on Tuesday.

Casualties were feared in the incident that occurred in Darul Aman road in Police District





3 of Afghanistan's capital, Xinhua news agency quoted eyewitnesses saying.



