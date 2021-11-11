Casting coup! Vidya, Pratik, Ileana, Sendhil to star in upcoming 'date movie'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Vidya Balan, 'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy are coming together for Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.



Directed by leading ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film will present a progressive and uninhibited take on modern relationships and is touted to be the ultimate 'date movie' of 2022 with the quartet of stars looking to fire up the big screen.



Shirsha, who is now shooting the film across Mumbai and Ooty, said: "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe -- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."



Talking about the film, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, "The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. Alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast. And we're thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We're also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life."



Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer, partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, said: "The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something that is dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or definitely one that you've seen one or more of your friends go through."



