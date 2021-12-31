Cassandra Peterson wants Dolly Parton for her biopic

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Cassandra Peterson, who is best known for playing 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' in the 1988 comedy horror by the same name, has claimed that a movie on her life is currently in the works, adding that she would love to see Dolly Parton play the lead role.



She said: "There's a biopic, with somebody else playing me. I'm thinking like, Dolly Parton, right? They've got to have the right physical attributes."



The 70-year-old actress said that she spends the whole year preparing for her favourite holiday, Halloween, which falls on October 31, and has lots of projects in the pipeline that will be out around that time next year, femalefirst.co.uk reported.



She told SFX magazine: "I'm not kidding, I've got projects in the works right now that will be coming out around Halloween next year and even the following year. So I prepare for it all year round. I think people's perception is that I go to sleep on November 1 and then I come back on October 1 and start working."



The actress is also keen to get a stage musical version of her most famous work established after many years of trying.



She said: "And then the third thing I'm trying to do that I've wanted to do for years and years, and I have made little attempts here and there to do, is a Broadway musical of 'Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark.' It'll be something like 'Hairspray' or 'The Rocky Horror Showa'.



She said that her hopes for a musical were caught up in rights issues, but being relentless means she doesn't plan to give up.



She added: "I'm pretty much like a pitbull with a bone."



Her recent appearance in the 2020 animation, 'Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!', ignited her passion for wanting to be in animation movies -- and she'd love to see an 'Evira' cartoon sequel.



She said: "I would love to do an animation project. I don't know when I'm going to fit all that in. I would freakin love to make that movie. If it takes much longer, it's definitely going to have to be animated. Nobody is going to want to see a 90-year-old Elvira."



