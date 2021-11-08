'Cash' cow: Amol Parashar-starrer's comic take on demonetisation (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Five years after demonetisation, that tectonic event in India's recent history will mark its presence in the OTT space in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'Cash'.



Directed by debutant Rishabh Seth, 'Cash' is a satirical take on the story of Armaan, an entrepreneur who cooks up a plan to launder Rs 5 crore of 'dirty' money in less than 52 days before the banks stopped accepting old notes.



Talking about the film, the director told IANS: "It promises to be a fun-filled ride for all fans of comedy and suspense. The film has a number of quirky characters whose lives change dramatically in the aftermath of demonetisation with some hilarious results. We also wanted to give the audience a view of all the laundering activities and side gigs that emerged post the announcement."



He added: "At its core, 'Cash' is a film about entrepreneurship. The film turns the spotlight on people who saw demonetisation as an opportunity to build and grow businesses while most others were flailing about trying to save their black money."



Actor Amol Parashar, who plays the lead, said: "The character I play in 'Cash', Armaan, is a street-smart fellow. His journey of struggle and hustle is what makes him relatable, and when I was playing the character, his enthusiastic approach to a difficult situation stood out for me."



Looking back at those days, producer Vishesh Bhatt said: "Everyone has a demonetisation story, no matter how big or small. 'Cash' is a witty throwback to the drama that ensued in our lives in the 52-day period that followed the announcement. I was keen to present this through the life of an endearing, hardworking young entrepreneur who embodies the never-quit spirit."



The comic caper has an ensemble cast with Amol Parashar, Smriti Kaira, Kavin Dave, Swanand Kirkire and Gulshan Grover in principal roles. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19.



--IANS

aa/srb/kr