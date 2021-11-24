Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham to star in sci-fi thriller

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Actors Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham will star in the psychological sci-fi thriller 'Slingshot'.



Mikael Hafstrom will direct the movie, which turns on an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn's moon, Titan, reports variety.com.



Other cast members include Tomer Capone and David Morrissey.



Principal photography begins December 1 at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest, Hungary.



"'Slingshot' is a wonderful match of filmmaker and material," said Richard Saperstein's from Bluestone Entertainment of the project.



"I thought of Mikael the moment I first read the script. I am thrilled to embark on this production together in Hungary with our partners at Szechenyi Funds, and an incredible cast and crew."



Hafstrom added: "After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast. I am looking forward to the challenge of working within the contained environment of the spaceship. The script carves out some excellent characters and, as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light."



The screenplay is written by R. Scott Adams and Nathan Parker. The film is being produced by Saperstein.



--IANS

