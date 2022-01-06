Cases multiplying fast, curbs needed on large political gatherings: Kamat

Panaji, Jan 6 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Thursday urged the BJP-led coalition government in Goa to impose restrictions on large events, including politics rallies, even as the state's Covid positivity rate has scaled nearly 27 per cent.



"I feel it is time to take this seriously. Deaths have also started occurring over the last two days. The cases have multiplied and the (positivity) rate has reached 27 per cent from 2-3 per cent. There is a need for restrictions on big events. There should be restrictions on the large election meetings," Kamat, a former Chief Minister, told reporters here.



On Wednesday, Goa logged 1,002 new cases, the first time that Covid cases crept above the four-figure mark in months.



Kamat also raised questions about the government's seriousness in regulating entry of persons into the state, adding that checking of vaccination certificates or monitoring travellers into Goa was only being carried out at airports for now.



"Covid cases have crossed 1000. I feel there is a need to put restrictions on gatherings. There is no checking on entry points. It is only being carried out at airports. I do not know if the government is taking this seriously," he said.



When asked if he would prefer postponement of the upcoming state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in February, Kamat said that the decision was up to the Election Commission of India.



"That is with the Election Commission (of India). I cannot comment on it, because elections are not just held in Goa but in five states. So any decision taken will be taken for five states. Only ECI can take such a decision."



