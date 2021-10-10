Cary Joji Fukunaga has made a pitch for new James Bond film

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga has pitched an idea for a new 'James Bond' movie to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and suggested that he would be up for a return to the franchise.



Asked if any ideas made it into 'No Time To Die', Fukunaga told Slash Film: "Nothing from that meeting. I mean, I still have a pitch I would do if I had to reboot it, which I'll keep for myself right now."



The filmmaker, who replaced Danny Boyle in 'No Time To Die' when the 'Trainspotting' helmer left due to creative differences, continued: "But this was a completely clean slate. In September of 2018 I was just listening to everyone, what was working, what wasn't working, what they wanted, what they hoped for, and just had to sit with that and try to figure out how to turn that into a story.



"Inevitably, things seep in, things you've tried before and other stories that didn't work, but you're just looking for that place that it could fit, you know? I kind of think of it like spare furniture, but it very much came out of those meetings in September, and then went on until we finished shooting."



The film contains a dramatic single-take action sequence and Fukunaga said that it was a challenge convincing Craig as he is a "perfectionist" during stunt scenes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He said: "Daniel's a perfectionist, so he wants every punch, every shot, everything just to be, on a physical level, flawless.



"But it comes from his desire, which I share, to make sure that when people watch, there's no suspension of disbelief issues, no doubts that those aren't real hits landing, or himself taking hits."



