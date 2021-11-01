Carl Pei accuses major competitor of attacking Nothing's supply chain

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Carl Pei, co-founder/CEO of audio accessories maker Nothing has accused an unnamed competitor of its ear (1) earbuds of attacking the company's supply chain for the product.



Pei made the revelation in a blog post to mark the first anniversary of founding the company.



In the post, Pei stated that a major competitor was attacking the Nothing brand in the supply chain by trying to block the company's access to important components needed to build the ear (1) earbuds.



Pei also congratulated the team at Nothing for helping secure over 3,20,000 orders of the Ear 1 earbuds. Although only 1,80,000 of those orders have shipped, Pei is confident the rest will come soon.



He also noted that the goal within its first year of operations was to make the Nothing brand to be visible and this has been achieved.



Nothing launched its first product, 'ear (1)' TWS earbuds, for Rs 5,999 in August.



The firm recently raised $50 million from strategic and private investors, and collaborated with chip-maker Qualcomm to power its upcoming products.



The startup said it will use the funds towards research and development in preparation for the brand's entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem.



Nothing is a privately-held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).



