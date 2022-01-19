Caricature artiste Manoj Sinha sketches Ajay Devgn's iconic characters

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Ace cartoonist Manoj Sinha has sketched Ajay Devgn's iconic characters from the actor's filmography for his 2022 calendar, as a tribute to the actor's work.



The 2022 calendar, launched on Tuesday in Mumbai by Ajay himself, has 12 remarkable cartoons of the actor including his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante' and 'Tanhaji, The Unsung Warrior'. In addition, each page also features dialogue from his films.



Asked why he chose Ajay Devgn as his subject, the New Delhi-based cartoonist said, "I have followed Ajay Devgn's cinema work closely over the last three decades. In November 2021, he completed 30 years in cinema and that's when I thought of paying my tribute to him through my digital cartoons."



Commenting on the honour, Ajay said, "I'm humbled and honoured that Manoj chose me as his calendar model. I liked the calendars he made for Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), Aamir and Dhoni. I'm happy that I'm featured this year. It's a memento to commemorate my 30 years in Indian cinema. God and my fans have been kind. The journey has just begun."



The renowned artiste in the past has sketched personalities like ex-President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



--IANS

aa/kr