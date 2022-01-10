'Carbon' was produced by friends who liked its content, says director Srinuvasan

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Director Srinuvasan says that his upcoming investigative thriller 'Carbon', featuring actors Vidharth and Dhanya Balakrishnan in the lead, has been produced by his friends, Jothi Murugan and Bhagya Lakshmi, both of whom work abroad.



Says Srinuvasan, "Very few people in the industry place their trust on content. I am glad and lucky to have found producers Jothi Murugan and Bhagya Lakshmi of Benchmark Films. Both of them are close friends and are working abroad."



The director disclosed that his friend Jothi Murugan, who works in Dubai, had come home to India on a holiday. However, as a lockdown was suddenly imposed, he could not go back.



"During his stay here, I would send my scripts to Jothi Murugan as he knew Tamil typing and I did not. While typing my scripts, he would read them. He liked them. That is how Jothi Murugan and his wife chose to produce 'Carbon'."



The film, which is all set to hit screens on January 13 for Pongal, revolves around Vidharth's character, who desires to become a cop. Vidharth's character in the film has a unique and strange gift. In the film, his character often dreams and every time, whatever he dreams comes true. However, one night, he has a dream, which he hopes will not come true.



Vivek Anandam Santhosh has cranked the camera for 'Carbon' while Sam CS has scored its music and Praveen KL has handled its editing.



