Car mows down mother, child on K'taka highway

Vijayapura, (Karnataka) Nov 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a speeding car mowed down a mother and her child who were walking on a highway in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, authorities said.



The incident took place on Tuesday night when Geetha Poojari (35) and her four-year-old child Manju were walking towards their village Tidagundi.



The locals who rushed to the spot have handed over the car driver to the police.



They also staged a dharna by blocking the highway.



A further probe into the incident is underway.



