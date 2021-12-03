CAQM sets up specialised task force for Delhi, states to curb pollution

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) In order to ensure that all of its preventative measures to curb pollution in Delhi are adhered to, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted a specialised task force for Delhi and its neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.



"It has been observed that the implementation and compliance of various directions, orders and instructions issued by the Commission leaves much to be desired and non-compliance have been reported, and there is an urgent need to take further systematic preventative measures, as a matter of extreme emergency and abundant caution, to prevent the air quality to further deteriorates," the order issued Thursday mentions.



Three technical representatives each from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have been assigned to Haryana and Delhi, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one in Rajasthan.



The Commission, from time to time since its inception, has been advising various policy initiatives and actions directed towards improving the air quality in the region and has issued 45 statutory directions and 7 advisories besides conveying important decisions through the minutes of various meetings held in and by the Commission, to various agencies concerned in the NCR, Delhi and Punjab governments.



The states can also intensify inspections through inter-departmental teams and take strict action against violators as per extant legal provisions.



The task force will implement the directions issued by the Commission from time to time and report compliance status to the latter on a fortnightly basis i.e. on 1st and 16th of each month, the order noted.



