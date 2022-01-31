Captaincy just an honour and responsibility, nothing changes for Kohli: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that he is sure nothing would have changed for Virat Kohli now that he is no longer India's skipper in all formats and the stylish batter would be thinking in the same manner.



Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain earlier this month. Asked about his view on the development, Gambhir said, "Nothing changes".



"When you are growing up as a kid you want to try and win games for the country and that is all that matters. You don't dream of captaining the side from day one so for me nothing changes. If it does then there is something seriously wrong. Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility and I'm sure Virat would be thinking the same way," Gambhir told Sports Today.



Kohli had quit T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup in October 2021 but said at that time that he wanted to carry on as ODI and Test skipper. However, he was later removed as the captain in the 50-over format of the game following India's early exit in the T20 World Cup.



He then played under KL Rahul's captaincy in the ODI series in South Africa. He will play under Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in February.



--IANS



cs/bsk