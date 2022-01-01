Canada to resettle female Afghan judges who moved to Greece after evacuation

Ottawa, Jan 1 (IANS) Canada has decided to resettle female Afghan judges along with their family members who left the country and sought refuge in to Greece after the Taliban took over, spokesperson of Canada immigration minister said on Saturday.



A total of 230 family members will be resettled, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.



Furthermore, the ministry is also planning to resettle gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual and queers who had been referred by a third-party aid organisation.



However, the specific date for relocating the judges and their family members is not clear yet, according to Khaama Press.



So far, Canada has resettled 3,915 Afghans in connection with the Canadian government, 2,535 others on humanitarian grounds and has pledged to provide shelter to up to 40,000 Afghan refugees, Khaama Press reported.



Thousands of people fled Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control and the US withdrew forces from the Kabul International Airport.



--IANS

int/sks

/arm