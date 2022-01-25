Can reduce Juhi Chawla's 5G suit fine, but on one condition: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will consider reducing actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla's fine - slapped for abuse of the process of law in relation to a lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology - from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh on the condition she does some service for the public.



A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said: "We will make it Rs 2 lakh but that comes with another condition. Considering that your client is a celebrity, she should do some public work. Her status should be implied for some good of society. She could do a programme for the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA)."



Representing Chawla, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, argued that the petitioner had raised a genuine concern on the impact of 5G technology on the human body. If the cost amount could be waived, his client could go back to pursue the cause, he said.



Later, he said he would seek her instructions on the suggestion made by the court.



Further, issuing notice to the DLSA Secretary, the court listed the case for further hearing on January 27.



On January 21, the DSLSA approached the court seeking the execution of the order, in which Chawla and two others were directed to deposit Rs 20 lakh fine imposed in relation to a lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology.



On June 4 last year, Justice J.R. Midha had dismissed her lawsuit against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. Her plea stated the levels of RF radiation are 10 to 100 times greater than the existing levels. It also claimed that the 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth's ecosystems.



The court had held that the suit filed by Chawla and two others were defective, non-maintainable, and also contained unverified and vexatious assertions and also imposed the fine.



