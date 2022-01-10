Campus politics leaves SFI engineering student murdered in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (IANS) A young student of the Government Engineering College - Idukki was murdered on Monday, said the principal of the institute.



Neeraj Rajendran was a member of the Students Federation of India.



The principal of the college Prof Jalaja said the incident occurred outside the college gate of the main campus.



"The student who has lost his life was of 7th semester Computer Science stream and we are told another student is also injured," said Jalaja to the media.



A local village council member of Idukki -- K.G. Sathyan said he was on his way to the village council when he was asked by students to take one student to the hospital who was badly injured.



"The badly injured Neeraj according to the doctors had suffered deep injury on his chest," said Sathyan who also pointed out that Neeraj was attacked by a Youth Congress worker who does not have a good credibility and is not a student.



The election to the College Union was being held on Monday and according to reports coming from the college there were issues associated with the college union election.



And the issues took a turn for the worse when the SFI and Youth Congress workers started another round of trouble that took place outside the campus, which led to the murder of Neeraj.



Reports point out the condition of two other students is not serious.



