Cambodia's Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 87%: PM

Phnom Penh, Nov 12 (IANS) Cambodia has administered at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 14.01 million people, or 87.6 per cent of its 16 million population, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has said.



"Overall, Cambodia has identified vaccination as a key strategic measure," he told the opening ceremony of the 27th ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting through a video link.



With a high vaccination rate, the government announced on November 1 the gradual reopening of the country in all sectors, he added on Thursday.



According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), among the first-dose recipients, 13.18 million, or 82.4 per cent, have been fully vaccinated with both required shots, and 2 million, or 12.5 per cent, have received a third dose or a booster dose, Xinhua news agency reported.



Cambodia has launched a Covid-19 national vaccination campaign for all people aged five years and older since February, with China being the major vaccine supplier. Most of the vaccines used in the kingdom's immunization program are Sinovac and Sinopharm.



Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian nation on Thursday reported 66 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national total caseload to 119,358, the MoH said, adding that five new fatalities were recorded, taking the overall death toll to 2,850.



An additional 71 patients recovered, lifting the total number of recoveries to 115,730, it said.



--IANS

