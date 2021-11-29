Cambodian police arrest 3, seize over 25 kg drugs

Phnom Penh, Nov 29 (IANS) Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking, storing and processing over 25 kg of illicit drugs, the anti-drug department said in a report released on Monday.



The suspects, a 68-year-old Singaporean, a 27-year-old Vietnamese and a 60-year-old Cambodian, were caught on the night of November 25 during a raid in the capital city of Cambodia, Phnom Penh.



"Some 24 kg of ecstasy, 118 grams of ketamine, and 170 grams of cathinone, as well as 1 kg of ingredients were confiscated from the trio," the report said, adding that a number of drug manufacturing equipment and five scales were also seized.



The Southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the anti-drug department, during the January-October period of 2021, the authorities had detained 10,896 drug suspects in 4,969 cases across the country, confiscating almost 1.33 tonnes of illicit drugs.



