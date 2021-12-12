Cambodia vows to promote ASEAN's spirit as 'united family'

Phnom Penh, Dec 12 (IANS) Cambodia, the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, will promote the bloc's spirit as a "united family" in order to maintain peace and prosperity in the region and beyond, the country's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said.



Sokhonn, who is also a Deputy Prime Minister, made the remarks during a meeting in Phnom Penh with visiting Counsellor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet, Xinhua news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement.



The Cambodian top diplomat expressed Cambodia's readiness to assume the ASEAN chairmanship and highlighted the kingdom's priorities across the three ASEAN community pillars, the statement said.



"He also emphasized that the theme 'ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together' endeavours to promote ASEAN's spirit as a united family with a high sense of 'togetherness' in upholding peace and prosperity in the region and beyond," it said.



Meanwhile, Chollet said that American President Joe Biden is looking forward to hosting the ASEAN-US Summit in Washington D.C. in the very near future during which both sides will discuss a wide range of issues and agenda, including bilateral relations, Covid-19 response and post-pandemic recovery.



ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



--IANS

ksk/

