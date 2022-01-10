Cambodia urges high-risk groups to receive 4th Covid jab

Phnom Penh, Jan 10 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday urged high-risk groups in capital Phnom Penh to receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting from Friday onwards.



The fourth-dose campaign will begin with frontliners including leaders of the government, the senate, the National Assembly, frontline doctors, government officials, the army and police, local authorities and the elderly, according to the Health Ministry.



Staff of embassies and both national and international organisations as well as journalists and celebrities are also invited to join the campaign, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.



The kingdom has reported three more local cases of the Omicronvariant, bringing the total number to 183, Hun Sen said in a live broadcast.



"Omicron has now spread in our community. On Saturday, the first case was confirmed and on Sunday, three more cases were detected," he said.



Meanwhile, Hun Sen announced the start of the new academic year 2022, saying that more than 3 million students would return to school for the new academic year, beginning from Monday.



Cambodia has reopened all socio-economic activities since November 2021, buoyed by its high vaccination rates.



The country had so far administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines to 14.28 million people, or 89.2 per cent of its 16-million populatio.



Of them, 13.68 million, or 85.5 pe rcent, were fully vaccinated, and 3.91 million, or 24.4 percent, have received booster shots.



--IANS

ksk/