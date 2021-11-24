Cambodia to host 13th ASEM summit on Covid recovery, multilateralism

Phnom Penh, Nov 24 (IANS) Cambodia will organise the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit (ASEM13) on Thursday and Friday via video conference, the Foreign Ministry announced.



The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Hun Sen and participated by the heads of state/government and high-level representatives of 51 ASEM countries from Asia and Europe, the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, and the Secretary-General of ASEAN, reports Xinhua news agency.



The ASEM13, under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth", will provide timely opportunity for leaders from both Asia and Europe to reaffirm the importance of ASEM cooperation in tackling global and regional issues of mutual interests, including the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts, the statement said.



"Hosting the ASEM13 reflects Cambodia's commitment at its highest level to the advancement of multilateralism as much as its active engagement with the international community to tackle current and emerging global challenges," the statement said.



During the two-day meeting, the ASEM leaders will discuss the ASEM's role in revitalizing multilateralism for global peace and stability, in strengthening rule-based trading system and in promoting inclusive and sustainable growth and developments as well as connectivity, it said.



The ASEM leaders will also discuss the Covid-19 and socio-economic recovery, which focuses on addressing issues caused by the pandemic, advancing Post-Covid socio-economic recovery for shared growth and rebuilding a resilient future, it added.



According to the statement, the ASEM13 will adopt three main outcome documents, namely ASEM13 chair's statement, Phnom Penh statement on the post-Covid-19 socio-economic recovery, and the way forward on ASEM connectivity.



--IANS

ksk/

