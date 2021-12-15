Cambodia to appoint foreign minister as ASEAN chair's new envoy to Myanmar

Phnom Penh, Dec 15 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Wednesday that he would name the country's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as the ASEAN chair's new special envoy to Myanmar.



Cambodia will be the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.



Sokhonn will succeed the bloc's current ASEAN special envoy, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan bin Pehin Yusof.



"I'd like to confirm that I will appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as the ASEAN chair's special envoy," Hun Sen said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh.



The special envoy has been assigned to enforce the implementation of the five-point Myanmar consensus which was decided in April by ASEAN leaders, to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, and to provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.



Meanwhile, Hun Sen said he will visit Myanmar on January 7 and 8. He said as the ASEAN chair in 2022, Cambodia will do its best to promote ASEAN as a united family.



ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



--IANS

