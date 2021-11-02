Cambodia resumes city bus, taxi boat services in capital

Phnom Penh, Nov 2 (IANS) Cambodia on Tuesday resumed city bus and taxi boat services in capital Phnom Penh after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Ean Sokhim, director of the Phnom Penh City Bus Authority.



"All passengers are given free rides for six days from November 2 to 7, and normal fares will be charged from November 8 onwards, except for Buddhist monks, elderly people, small children, students, garment workers, athletes and teachers," he said in a statement.



All passengers must wear a facemask, have their body temperatures checked and hands sanitized, and scan 'Stop COVID QR Code' with their smartphones, Sokhim said, adding that for adult passengers, they must show their vaccination cards at the entrance, reports Xinhua news agency.



Cambodia has seen a dramatic drop in new Covid-19 cases and fatalities as 13.74 million people, or 85.92 per cent of the country's 16 million population, have so far received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines; 13.08 million, or 81.7 per cent have been fully inoculated with both required shots; and 1.88 million, or 11.7 per cent, have taken a booster dose, the Ministry of Health said.



The Southeast Asian nation reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the national total caseload to 118,702, the Ministry of Health said, adding that six new fatalities were recorded, taking the overall death toll to 2,800.



An additional 115 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 115,017, the Ministry said.



