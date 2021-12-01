Cambodia arrests 12,193 drug suspects in 11 months

Phnom Penh, Dec 1 (IANS) Cambodia has arrested 12,193 drug-related suspects during the first 11 months of 2021 and confiscated more than 1.7 tonnes of illicit drugs, an anti-drug department's report said on Wednesday.



Some 7,686 suspects were involved in drug trafficking, storing or manufacturing, and 4,507 were related to drug use, the report said, adding that 310 of them were foreigners of various nationalities.



"A total of 1,748 kg of drugs had been seized from them during the January-November period this year," the report said.



The drugs included heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, cathinone and ketamine, among others, Xinhua news agency reported.



The authorities have also confiscated more than 50,000 cannabis plants and 104 kg of dried marijuana, the report said, adding that they have also impounded 115 cars, 1,504 motorcycles, 5,287 mobile phones, 301 scales, 38 rifles, 39 pistols, some cash, and property including 10 houses and two condo units.



The southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for illicit drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 gram of illicit drug could be jailed for life.



