Calling Tuting as 'DouDeng' does not alter facts: MEA

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) India on Thursday again rebuffed the Chinese propaganda of re-naming 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh region in the Indo-Sino area.



"We had seen reports of the Chinese side naming some places in Arunachal Pradesh last week. At that time, we had conveyed our views on such a ridiculous exercise to support untenable territorial claims. Calling Tuting as 'DouDeng' or River Siyom as 'XiYueMu' or even Kibithu as 'Daba' does not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will always remain an inalienable part of India. We hope that instead of engaging in such antics China will work constructively with us to resolve the outstanding friction points in areas along the Western Sector of the LAC in India-China border areas," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs on Thursday.



Just before the new year eve, China, for the second time, re-named 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh region at the Indo-Sino border area, which included eight residential areas: Sangkazong and Daglungzong in Cona County, Mani'gang, Duding and Migpain in Medog County, Goling, Damba in Zayu County, and Majag in Lhunze County; four mountains Wamo Ri, Dau Ri, Lhnzhub Ri and Kunmingxingza Feng; two rivers Xanyogmo He and Dulain He, and a mountain pass Sa La.



In 2017, China issued a list of six places as the first instalment of standardized names. The Chinese land boundary law was passed by the state council in October, 2021, and enacted from January 1, 2022.



--IANS

