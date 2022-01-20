Call from Telangana about planting bomb at CRPF HQ turns hoax (Ld)

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A bomb threat call received by the Delhi Fire Service stating the presence of a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in the national capital turned out to be a hoax call, an official said here on Wednesday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District), Benita Mary Jaiker, confirmed that nothing suspicious was found at the spot.



CRPF headquarters are located at the CGO Complex on Lodhi road in the national capital.



Sharing more details, the DCP said that a PCR call was received at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, regarding a bomb being planted at CRPF headquarters, following which the SHO of Lodhi Colony police station along with other staff rushed to the spot.



The DCP said that a joint team of bomb disposal squad from the CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and thorough searches were made with a dog squad under the close supervision of senior officers.



"But nothing was found in the premises of CRPF headquarters and the surrounding areas," the DCP informed.



During the course of enquiry, it was found that the call was made from a mobile phone by a person in Gorrekunta, Warangal, in Telangana.



"Further investigation is underway," the official added.



Earlier in the day, an unattended bag had triggered panic in eastern Delhi, five days after an IED was timely defused in the same part of the national capital. However, this time the bag did not contain any explosives, the police confirmed to IANS.



