CAIT seeks action against Amazon for 'insulting' Tricolour

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday urged the Centre to take immediate action against e-commerce company Amazon for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag.



As per CAIT, Amazon allegedly sold various products having the national flag imprinted on them on its platform.



In a communication, CAIT urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action against the e-commerce company.



The traders' body further requested the Centre to ban the company besides taking strict actions as per law.



"In its letter to Amit Shah, the CAIT said has drawn his attention towards blatant violation of Flag Code of India, 2002, by foreign funded e-commerce company Amazon by using the National Flag on T-Shirts, Mugs, Key-Chains and Chocolate Wrappers which are being sold on its e-commerce website, which stands in utter violation of Section 2 (1) (iv) (v) of the Flag Code of India,2002," the body said in a statement.



As the country gears up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day, e-commerce giant Amazon is facing backlash on micro-blogging site Twitter for selling products having the Indian National Flag imprinted on them.



With the Tricolour imprint products, including clothing, face masks, keychains, etc., available on the platform, several users took to Twitter to share their outrage for disrespecting Indian sentiments.



According to CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, Amazon is an "habitual offender known for violating the law, misrepresenting facts to the government and government agencies, involved in mischievous dealings and frauds".



"Amazon was also caught facilitating the sale of 'marijuana' (ganja) by Madhya Pradesh Police a couple of months through scrupulous business dealings. It is a known fact that Amazon treats India as a banana republic and the laws & rules of the country as weak," Khandelwal said, adding this act by the e-commerce firm has tarnished the sanctity of the national flag.



--IANS

rv-ad/shs