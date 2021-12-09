CAIT calls for 'Work from Home' policy

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders on Thursday reiterated its demand for a "Work from Home" policy.



The traders' body urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct authorities concerned to formulate rules and regulations for this as "Work from Home" concept "will make work hassle free, increasing productivity, working efficiency for employees".



"Covid-19 has brought a new business model in India and over the globe, the 'Work from Home' model, which has evolved on its own, has proved to be a successful working model throughout the country," CAIT President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.



"Not only the corporate or industry sector but even the self-organised sector consisting of small businesses has too embraced the virtual work world. This model has the capabilities to reduce the infrastructure cost considerably."



"As per an estimate, about 17 per cent of expenses of any company is considered to be a cost to infrastructure and as such 'Work from Home' concept makes companies a saving of about 12 per cent from infrastructure cost, as remaining 5 per cent cost is attributed to maintaining and running the office infrastructure," the statement said.



Also, it helps in reducing traffic on the roads as it also minimises load on public transport and reduces pollution to a greater extent, it said.



"While everyone is happy with this arrangement in the short run, conflicts between the employer and employee will arise in the long haul due to the absence of proper protocols for Work from Home," the statement added.



"Therefore it is important to govern it to prevent future hustles and become an effective tool of highest productivity which will ultimately culminate into substantial growth of GDP and economy of the country."



--IANS

