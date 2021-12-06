Cabinet expansion initiative after consulting top leadership: K'taka CM

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 6 (IANS) Any initiative on ministry expansion in Karnataka would be taken after consulting the top BJP leadership, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.



"Right now, we are engaged with the legislative council polls and preparations for the Belagavi session of the legislature. As far as ministry expansion is concerned, the future course of action would be based on suggestions from our senior leadership," Bommai told mediapersons at the Hubballi airport.



Replying to a question about a possible alliance with the JD(S), Bommai said, "It is for JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to convey his party's stand."



Reacting to Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar's statement that he was sent to jail because he refused to join the BJP, Bommai said, "I need not reply to all his statements."



When asked about any proposal to impose 50 per cent cap on gatherings at cinema halls and malls, the Chief Minister said that suitable decisions on all such aspects would be taken in consultation with the expert committee.



--IANS

