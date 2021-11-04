Bypoll results may paper over Cong rift for time being

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The bypoll results have made Congress go on overdrive in two states of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan where party swept the elections.



The Congress insiders say that the result may impact the internal rift in the party and the G-23 leaders might remain dormant for some time as loyalists and centrists are happy with the results.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave full credit for the victory to party workers and asked them to keep up the fight without fear.



But the G-23 in the party may have to rethink their strategy as one of the important member Bhupinder Singh Hooda could not ensure win in his state where in Ellanabad, INLD's Abhay Chautala won the seat. He had resigned from the seat in solidarity with the farmers demand.



But Congress swept the polls where family loyalists Rajeev Shukla and Ajay Maken were in charge -- Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.



However in Himachal Pradesh, Anand Sharma who is one of the dissenting leaders, put up strong campaign and pitched for the party. Sharma after the result said, "The clean sweep and victories for Pratibha Singh and wins by Rohit Thakur, Sanjay Awasthi and Bhawani Singh Pathania despite the massive use of power, authority and resources, are a clear rejection of anti-people policies of the BJP and betrayal of the mandate."



"The tide has turned, and the countdown of the BJP has begun," Sharma said.



Similarly in Karnataka where Randeep Surjewala is General Secretary In-charge, party managed to win one seat at the Chief Minister's home turf and came second on other seat where it was the third last time.



But the party was wiped out in Assam, Telangana and Bihar. Rahul Gandhi's close aide Jitendra Singh is General Secretary In charge in Assam, while Manickam Tagore is of Telangana and Bhakta Charan Das is In-charge of Bihar.



But the dissenting group might be waiting for the assembly polls in 2022 where the Congress hopes to retain power in Punjab, win in Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur and put up a good show in UP.



--IANS

