BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to Au Se-young in final

Bali, Dec 5 (IANS) India's star shuttler PV Sindhu lost the final of the BWF World Tour Finals to South Korea's Au Se-young in straight games 16-21, 12-21 here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old South Korean Se-young was at her best on Sunday and Sindhu proved no match for her as the Indian tried her level best to get back but failed.



Sindhu started defensively and gave an early advantage to the South Korean, but the Indian fought back to level the scores at 15-15. But the South Korean didn't lose her focus and won the game with a terrific smash.



In the second game, Sindhu matched her opponent, but after the mid-break, she lost concentration and the second game as well.



Sindhu had overcome a stiff fight in the semifinal, defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. It was Sindhu and Yamaguchi's fourth meeting of the year. While the Indian beat the Japanese shuttler at the All England Open and the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals, Yamaguchi came out on top in the most recent meeting -- the Indonesia Masters semifinals.



Sindhu had won the title three years back in 2018 and this match was the Indian shuttler's third final appearance.



