B&W pix of Deepika from Shakun Batra's next film create a buzz

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Even as her husband Ranveer Singh is on a publicity whirlwind for '83', Deepika Padukone has generated a lot of buzz after it was announced on Sunday evening that she will be seen soon in Shakun Batra's as-yet-untitled film.



The film's details will be released on Monday.



The teaser announcement was accompanied by atmospheric black-and-white pictures featuring Deepika and her co-stars, including a beach scene with Siddhant 'Gully Boy' Chaturvedi, whose last film, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was a dud commercially.



Made by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film, whose story is said to revolve around the relationship between an older woman and a younger man, also has Ananya Panday, who's in the news now for the Telugu film 'Liger' with Mike Tyson, and Dhairya 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Karwa, who'll be seen playing Ravi Shastri on the big screen in '83'.



A Delhi boy, and an alumnus of St Xavier's School and St Stephen's College, Batra's previous film was the critically acclaimed and commercially successful 'Kapoor & Sons'. He has also made a biographical documentary on Osho's controversial disciple, Ma Anand Sheela.



