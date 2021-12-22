Buttler's keeping 'poor', he has a technical flaw: Ex-Aussie wicketkeeper Berry

Melbourne, Dec 22 (IANS) Former Australian wicketkeeper Darren Berry has termed Jos Buttler's 'keeping in the recently concluded Adelaide Test as "poor" and pointed out a technical flaw that is common among England glovemen.



The 52-year-old Berry, who played for South Australia and Victoria as a wicketkeeper-batter scoring over 4,200 runs in 153 First-class games, added that the flaw is easy to fix provided the England players are willing.



While Buttler came in for praise for his patient batting on Day 5, where he stuck to the crease for more than four hours, to give his side a chance of a draw, the 31-year-old dropped sitters behind the stumps that could have swung the momentum in the tourists' favour earlier on in the second Test.



England are down 0-2 in the five-match Ashes series, losing the first Test at The Gabba by nine wickets and then being humbled by the hosts at the Adelaide Oval by 275 runs.



"His (Buttler's) keeping in this game was poor, for sure," Berry told SEN Drive on Wednesday. "I don't want to bore you with technical stuff, but a lot of the English cricketers do it. When he comes out of his crouch he's got very flat feet, his weight is on his heels and then you're slow to move laterally.



"When you run, you don't run with your heels on the ground. You're not running as a keeper, but you've got to move laterally, you need your weight on the front half of your feet, nose in front of your toes. You're almost off balance so when those nicks come you can move," Berry explained.



"That's a pretty easy one he could fix, but a lot of English keepers do it. They're flat footed. He needs to get his weight forward."



While Buttler took five catches in the second Test and also effected David Warner's run-out in the second innings, he was criticised for dropping several sitters.



--IANS



akm/