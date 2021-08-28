'We are fast progressing on our discussions on FTAs with several countries': Piyush

India and US have agreed to aspire for $500 bn trade in near future - Shri Piyush Goyal



Traders & Exporters are the twin pistons powering the economic growth engine of the Nation: Shri Goyal



New India will be built on mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas’: Shri Piyush Goyal



Every growth parameter is showing extremely exciting future for all of us: Shri Piyush Goyal



Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal addresses business and trade fraternity through the platform of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO)

New Delhi (The Hawk): “Government is working towards making India Aatmanirbhar. An Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about building capacity & confidence to engage with all. This will empower our industry to interact with all with quality, cost competitiveness & innovation” said Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, while addressing business and trade fraternity through the platform of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).

Shri Goyal said that Traders & Exporters are the twin pistons powering the economic growth engine of the nation. The Minister said that as policymakers, we firmly believe in the capabilities of the business community as well as start-ups which can make India the top economy globally in the next 25-30 years.

Shri Goyal lauded the role of all wealth creators of the country. He said, you are the people who help the government take several social welfare initiatives to the poorest of the poor. He said through a series of programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the lives of underprivileged, Women and Children of this country. The business community has helped realise the PM’s Vision.

Shri Goyal said that the synergy between the Government and the private sector has injected confidence in people. What India can provide the world, no other country can. A partnership between the people, the private sector and the Govt is transforming the lives of 130 Crore Indians.

Shri Goyal said, “Be it Ease of Doing Business or Ease of Living, Be it Transparency or Transfer of Benefits. Today, a robust foundation laid in last 7 years, inspires us to dream big & write our own destiny”. This is a New India which will be built on mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas’.

Shri Goyal said that Every growth parameter is showing extremely exciting future for all of us. Whether it is FDI, forex reserves, foodgrain reserves, agriculture production, manufacturing, all sectors are on a growth path. We now need to sprint ahead.

The Minister said that we are fast progressing on our discussions on FTAs with several countries like UK, UAE and GCC countries, Australia and European Union. He said that India and US have agreed to aspire for $500 bn trade in near future. He said world is looking for a trusted partner and that partner is India's business community.

It may be noted that recently, India emerged as the world’s 2nd most desirable manufacturing destination overtaking US. This shows the potential & promise of India to become the “Manufacturing hub” of world. He added that along with that, we should also become a “Trading hub” i.e. The place where world comes to Shop.

Shri Goyal said that India’s rise to the top will be backed by Trust, Tenacity& Talent of our Traders. He said today, India is ready to SPRINT ahead with Stability,Productivity, Resilience, Innovation, Nationalistic spirit &Talent.

The Minister said thathe was happy to note that JITO is organising a 12-day long virtual expo connecting 1000s of businesses and entrepreneurs together to learn, earn and grow.