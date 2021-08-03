Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices touched fresh all-time high levels on Tuesday morning.

The Sensex hit a record level of 53,292.82 and the Nifty50 touched a new high of 15,970.65 points.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 53,269.01, higher by 318.38 points or 0.60 per cent from its previous close of 52,950.63.

It opened at 53,125.97 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 53,088.35 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,964.70, higher by 79.55 points or 0.5 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in finance, telecom and consumer durables stocks. However, metal stocks declined.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel, while the major losers were Tata Steel, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Auto.

