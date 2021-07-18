Registration Process for Vintage Motor Vehicles formalized

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministerof Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has saidwith an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles has been formalized.In a tweet he said with no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states, the new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old number for already registered vehicles and a “VA” series (Unique Registration Mark) for fresh registrations.

