Piyush Announces Setting Up Of Mega Handloom Cluster At Olympic Medalist Mirabai’s Native Village

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced setting up a mega handloom cluster at Olympic silver medalist Saikohm Mirabai Chanu’s native village in Manipur’s Imphal East district. The Union minister who is in Imphal on his two-day maiden visit to Manipur also announced setting up of a handloom and handicraft village at Moirang in Bishnupur district , where the INA hoisted the tricolor flag for the first time in Indian soil.It will pay befitting tribute to the freedom fighters, particularly to the soldiers of the INA, he said.The minister made the announcement during his speech after inauguration of a Thematic Exhibition of Crafts organized jointly by Development Commissioner (Handicraft) of Manipur government and Union ministry of textiles at City Convention Centre, Imphal today. The exhibition was organized as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.Sh.Goyal said that his ministry has decided to set up the mega handloom cluster at Nongpok Kakching, the native village of Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, dedicated to her contribution for the nation coupled with Manipur’s contribution in production of handloom and handicraft productions in the country. “India is proud of Mirabai Chanu. She has brought laurels to the nation. She is the jewel not only for the northeast region but also for India,” he said.Announcing the setting up of the mega handloom cluster, Shri Goyal informed that Ministry of textile is setting up the mega cluster at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). He also expressed his desire for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the project. Talking about the potential of the country in textile production, the Minister said that Manipur’s textile product is well known not only in the country but also across the globe. ‘’Keeping this in mind, his ministry was working hard for the development of the sector so that it contributes to making India a superpower country’, he said.Shri Goyal also emphasised that to realize the dream of making the country global power, a joint venture of all sectors is a must and the country is confident of our workers, farmers and other sections of the society to achieve this.Earlier, the Minister along with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and other ministers opened the thematic exhibition of crafts. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to Mirabai Chanu, the handloom brand ambassador of Manipur from the Union ministry of textile. Mother of Mirabai, Saikhom Tombi Leima received the cheque on behalf of her daughter.Shri Goyal also distributed tool kits, pehchan cards, Manipur yard cards, loom certificates and weaver mudra loan to the selected weavers of the state. He also attended the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark the celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary at Kalyan Ashram in Imphal.