PepsiCo extends partnership with CSC in 50 UP districts

PepsiCo India's partnership with CSC is aligned with the Government of India's mission of building 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by creating rural employment and making the digital inclusion of rural India a reality.

Lucknow: PepsiCo India has extended its partnership with Common Service Centres (CSC) to list its food products on Grameen eStore platform and further expand to over 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The partnership started last year with a pilot project in Uttar Pradesh involving 264 Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), which received a positive response.

The company has not only expanded the programme but has also provided opportunities to existing VLEs to convert into District VLEs.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, CSC, SPV stated, "...CSC has been working together in great synergies with PepsiCo India to create more opportunities for rural entrepreneurship. We need more such partnerships to bring alive the Government of India's mission of building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and driving digital inclusion in rural and remote locations."

To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, the District VLEs will ensure products' availability to VLEs. The orders can be placed by customers through the eStore that can either be picked up directly from VLE or delivered by the VLE at the doorstep ensuring zero contact.

Aditya Sinha, Senior Director and Head of Sales, PepsiCo India said, "CSC has been paramount in driving digital inclusion in rural and remote locations. The CSC Grameen e-store programme is a unique purpose vehicle that has encouraged and economically empowered rural entrepreneurs. We started our partnership with CSC Uttar Pradesh that has shown positive results and are delighted to take this partnership forward to three more states besides further expanding it in Uttar Pradesh."

--IANS