Online shopping (e-commerce) Tremendous increase in sales of companies

The festive season has started in the country. A dozen big festivals and fasts come in this festive season till Diwali, in which the countrymen express their happiness by joining with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. In this season of Lokmangal, happiness is shared from child to elderly. The market is gaining momentum in the festive season, but the biggest boom is visible only in the online market. In today's time online shopping is being very much liked by the people especially the youth. Shopping through the Internet is called e-commerce. You do not have to go to the market to buy mobile, grocery, furniture, clothes and electronic items, etc., including household products, but you can order goods at home with a single click through internet online shopping sitting at home. Online shopping business has become very popular in today's time. In online shopping, you are given complete information about the product and there is no bargaining so that you cannot be charged more money for the goods. In the festive season, the online market is getting the bat bat. This season, small and retail shopkeepers are crying out for lack of subscription, while e-commerce companies are seeing a tremendous increase in sales. During this time, e-commerce companies announce a variety of discounts in various categories of products including household products to woo their customers.

Due to the Corona epidemic in the country last year, people started buying their essential goods online, which continues despite the lessening effect of Corona, due to which the online market is flourishing. Where people used to go shopping by going to the shops themselves. At the same time, people are now preferring to do online purchases keeping in mind their convenience. Due to this, brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Snapdeal, ShopClues, BigBasket, Grofers, DealShare are fast gaining their feet. According to a report, the market of online companies on digital platforms in the country has reached $ 75 billion at present. According to CAIT, an organization of retail traders, as fast as the online market is growing, more than 80 million retail traders are suffering heavy losses. It is said that due to the increase in the online market, the losses and unemployment of the retail traders are increasing.

This festive season, however, is not a relief to consumers from the impact of inflation. With the onset of the festive season, offers have arrived on the market and online shopping websites. While shopkeepers and online companies try to woo the customers by offering attractive offers and discounts during these festivals, the customers also take advantage of these attractive offers to make purchases fiercely. Retailers are opposing online sales and are clamoring for their business to collapse, but consumers seem happy with online business. They are getting rid of the hustle and bustle of the market. Goods are definitely getting cheaper in the online sale, but the consumer will have to be careful because the fraud gangs have also become active. Those who are making their boob straight by trapping innocent people in cheap goods. In such a situation, if people do not keep alert, then buying goods cheaply can also become expensive. The festive season is not untouched by deception and fraud. Cybercrime is also at its peak. The incidents of money being withdrawn from the bank accounts of people are increasing day by day. Chor Uchke also waits for the festive season. When people get busy in festival shopping, even online thugs do not deter from their work, in which people do not want to get caught in a little greed. That's why it is said that if caution is taken, then accidents happen. To avoid this accident, prudence and alertness are needed.

—The Hawk Features