Ministry Of Power Celebrates Iconic Energy Conservation Week

The Ministry of Power is celebrating Energy Conservation Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from 8th to 14th December 2021. As part of celebrations, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power has organized various programs.The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organized an Interactive Workshop on Outcomes of Energy and Resource Mapping of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clusters at India Habitat Centre on December 11, 2021, during "National Energy Conservation Week: 8th–14th December 2021", marked as Iconic Week under "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". A presentation on findings of ‘Energy and Resource Mapping of MSME clusters in India’ was given by BEE official, regarding 8 sectors and 40 clusters.The MSME sector is the backbone of large industrial units and generates employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas. The MSME sector is consistently widening its domain across sectors of the economy as diverse range of products and services are now being produced to meet the demands of domestic as well as global markets.The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Ministry of MSME have together taken a number of initiatives to ensure the growth of this sector in an energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly way. To ensure synergy among various players in the MSME sector, BEE and the Ministry of MSME have also promoted a collaborative platform--"SAMEEEKSHA" (Small and Medium Enterprises Energy Efficiency Knowledge Sharing). The platform aims to pool the knowledge and synergise the efforts of various organisations for the promotion and adoption of clean, energy technologies and practices. It has been acknowledged that the development of the SME sector requires an integrated approach that simultaneously addresses the technological, capacity, and financial needs of MSMEs. To improve the energy efficiency of the MSME sector, BEE, has undertaken several initiatives to maximise effectiveness and widespread adoption of energy efficient technologies.BEE appreciated the efforts of the expert agencies who conducted sectoral studies for Bureau to facilitate policy development for MSMEs. India has aimed to reduce 45% of its emission intensity, raising our bars to fight climate change. It is essential to plan the roadmap with greater vision inclusive of adoption to energy transition and advancement to latest technologies in all economic sectors.The workshop was aimed at discussing the findings of the work being undertaken by BEE in 9 select sub-sectors in terms of energy and resource mapping.Representatives from various sectors like Foundry and Forging, Steel Re-Rolling and Paper, Glass, Refractory and Chemicals, Pharma and Bricks, Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Association of Indian Forging Industry, Steel Manufacturing Association, Paper Mills Association, Karnal Chemical Cluster, Glass Syndicate Firozabad, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association, All India Brick & Tile Manufacturers Federation were present during the event.