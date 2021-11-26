Karandlaje visits the stalls of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, today visited the stalls of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at India International Trade Fair-2021 at Pragati Maidan and appreciated activities of all the departments/institutions and autonomous establishments etc under the Ministry.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India is participating in India International Trade Fair-2021 during 14-27 November 2021 at Pragati Maidan. Glimpses of the main theme of the Indian International Trade Fair-2021 “Atmanirbhar Bharat” have been displayed through the Ministry's stall.

The Minister said that the participation of all the departments of the Ministry in such a fair is commendable. Exhibiting various schemes related to the agriculture sector, the Ministry has established a direct dialogue with the farmers. Such fairs are very helpful for the Ministry to connect with the farmers. Fairs and exhibitions provide an important platform for the promotion of agriculture schemes.

This year National Horticulture Board, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, National Centre of Organic Farming, Directorate of Marketing, Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Hisar, Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage, Faridabad, Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre, Spices Board, Coconut Development Board, Directorate of Cashewnut & Cocoa Development's stalls are the center of attraction.