Groupe ADP, GMR execute industrial partnership

New Delhi: Groupe ADP and GMR on Tuesday said they have executed their industrial partnership.

Accordingly, the move marks a new significant step into building the world's largest airport alliance to welcome passengers and leverage both groups' expertise to continuously improve operations.

Notably, Groupe ADP and GMR Group signed an industrial partnership on July 23, 2021.

As per the statement, the objective of this strategic partnership is to leverage on each party's expertise and resources, with a view to improve service level and product offering to passengers and airlines.

"In a unique post-Covid context, Groupe ADP and GMR want to further strengthen their cooperation to identify areas of synergy and seize new opportunities to improve efficiency and define world-class new, safe standards of experience for the passengers."

"This agreement will thus enhance and accelerate their cooperation to leverage on each others' strengths, and to add value to both companies in their entire network of airports and explore new business avenues."

According to GBS Raju, Chairman - Airports, GMR Group: "The industrial partnership between GMR and ADP has been conceived to build an unparalleled airport alliance in the world that builds on the combined experience of ADP and GMR of handling more than 325 million passengers annually."

"Together, we seek to bring unique experiences and concepts to the aviation industry that will build upon the combined expertise, innovation and vision of both partners. We believe this partnership will strengthen our respective airport platforms and enhance our competitiveness to seek opportunities for profitable growth for both ADP and GMR."—IANS