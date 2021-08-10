Govt exploring the possibility of Hydrogen Fuel Cells to be used as fuel

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Government is exploring the possibility of Hydrogen Fuel Cells to be used as fuel for the future of the country. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, he said, in the Union Budget 2021 Government of India has announced the National Hydrogen Mission for making hydrogen roadmap for the country.

The activities of some of the Departments / Institutes on the fuel cell are as follows:

Department of Science & Technology (DST) has launched Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Program to support research on Hydrogen and Fuel Cell that aims to develop transformational technologies to reduce the cost of hydrogen production, distribution & storage, diversify feedstock available for economic hydrogen production, enhance flexibility of power grid, and reduce emissions through novel uses of low-cost hydrogen. DST has supported twenty-nine projects and two Energy Storage Platforms on Hydrogen under this program.

DST has also recently launched “Advanced Hydrogen and Fuel Cell program” to support research on Hydrogen and Fuel Cell for development of new and existing material in large quantities, catalysts, membrane, components for fuel cells, electrolysers, and hydrogen storage materials, etc. DST has also plans to launch Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen Production and Fuel Cell.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed and demonstrated India’s first fully indigenous fuel cell car comprising an indigenous 10 kW fuel cell stack, balance of plant, hydrogen cylinder and other electric drive train components under its New Millennium Technology Leadership Initiative (CSIR-NMITLI) Program in partnership with M/s KPIT Technologies Limited, Pune as an industry partner. CSIR also showcased a high temperature Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) fuel cell based 5 kW stationary power backup system for telecom towers in partnership with M/s Thermax Limited, Pune as an industry partner.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is supporting a broad based Research and Development program in Hydrogen and Fuel Cells. MNRE has supported a research & development project to International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad for design and development of 20kW Low Temperature Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell with high indigenous content.