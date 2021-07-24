Go First operates first night flight from Jammu to Delhi

Jammu: GO FIRST, commonly known as GoAir, on Friday operated the first-ever night flight from Jammu Civil Airport to Delhi, becoming the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this feat.

Passengers in the GO FIRST flight G8 196 – that took off at 2000 hours – enjoyed the Airbus A320neo. Going forward, GO FIRST will operate scheduled flights from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar.

The inaugural night flight was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Jammu Civil Enclave with a full complement of passengers for Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi in the presence of Ranjan Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce, Jammu & Kashmir; Mukesh Singh, Additional Director-General of Police; Sanjeev Garg, Airport Director; Air Commodore A S Pathania AOC; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner; Gurjeet Singh, CASO - CISF Jammu Airport and other dignitaries.

This heralds the beginning of a new era for the union territory that has long advocated the introduction of night flights for better connectivity with the rest of the country.

As per official communiqué issued here, thus GO FIRST has extended its commitment to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by inaugurating the first-ever night flight from Jammu following Srinagar.

GO FIRST will operate four flights a week from Jammu on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to Delhi and three flights from Jammu on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday to Srinagar respectively.

The Schedule of these flights has been planned to offer passengers additional options and convenient connections from Delhi and Srinagar, according to a release.

Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, Kaushik Khona, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to dedicate the first night flight from Jammu to Delhi as a salute to the spirit of Jammu."

“Jammu and Kashmir has always been a strategic market for us and we are committed to the development of the Union Territory as we grow our operations here. This initiative will assist the farming community and also strengthen the tourism sector, which plays a major role in the economic growth of the region," he said.

“We will continue to provide better connectivity and play a role in the economic development of J&K. GO FIRST is also strengthening the network across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir by enhancing the number of flights to-and-from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar," he asserted.

