Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): True game spoiler Gautam Adani...Out of Blues...The Adani strategy has ended Mamata Banerjee's PM-aspiration, expunged her dream-like Third Front minus BJP+NDA, Congress+ UPA. With that, Mamata has been segregated from other parties --- earlier according their consent to see her as PM, be with her via her (over) ambitious, exaggeratedly contrived, sky-aiming Third Front --- DMK, Left Parties, National Conference etc. None want to be part of her "outcast" Third Front that already is still born, thanks to Gautam Adani's astute, dextrous manipulations, manouevrings. Its his revenge on Mamata. Not long ago, say those in know of real matters relating to it, he had requested her to give him rights to operate Kolkata Port among other largesse. Mamata refused point blank because he is close to Narendra Modi-BJP as also Sonia Gandhi-Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar. Now when Mamata almost reached at fag end of finalising her Third Front set up after finalising her "deal" with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Saturday, entered the latter's "bum chum since long standing" Gautam Adani, widely seen as "friend, philosopher, guide" to Modi. Extremely low profile but astute power-ticker, Adani in no way wants Mamata to be any where near RCR or PMO lest his step-by-step build castles are shatteted by him. After all, she would not condone him for rampantly funding the BJP to defeat her in the recent assembly polls in the state followed by now the BJP candidates via BJP for the ensuing Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

He used his might on Pawar who after conferencing with Mamata favourably swiftly took away the carpet from under the feet of Mamata that left her fully dumb founded. She is at great loss of words seriously wondering how to describe Pawar's gratuitous volte face with no reason assigned, according details by the knowledgable sources. Prima donna Mamata Banerjee meanwhile has chosen to do best --- golden silence --- what she should under such an unforeseen humiliating circumstance that has simply flagrantly trounced her aspiration for Third Front, her aim for PMship, her usurping INC in her "pocket", ignoring Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, promoting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as "kal ka rashtriya neta, baaki sab big zero" etc.

But yes, roars of laughter reverberate in the power corridors in Delhi, in Parliament-corridors amid "Chala Murari PM Ban-ne". Plus, accolades aplenty for Gautam Adani for saving the BJP, NDA, Congress out-of-blues.