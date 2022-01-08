Centre Establishes Help Desks And Control Rooms To Avoid Any Possible Disruptions In Commerce & Industry

In light of the surge in the COVID cases across the country, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken cognizance of the steps taken by various State Governments/UTs to control the spread of COVID cases. Therefore, as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various State Governments/UTs.In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this Department at the following telephone number/email:-The above telephone numbers will remain functional from 9 AM to 9 PM w.e.f, 05.01.2022. The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room shall be taken up with the concerned State/UT Governments. The stakeholders are, therefore, requested to report the issues affecting the above stated services to the control room.Department of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have also undertaken to monitor the status of export and imports and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases. DGFT has operationalized a ‘COVID-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of International Trade.The 'COVID-19 Help desk' would look into issues relating to Department of Commerce/DGFT, Import and Export Licensing Issues, Customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, Import/Export documentation issues, Banking matters etc. Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of Central Government and State Governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution(s).Export-Import community may submit information on the DGFT website and submit information relating to their issues on which support is required using the following steps--i. Navigate to the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in ) -- > Services -- > DGFT Helpdesk Serviceii. ‘Create New Request’ and select the Category as ‘Covid-19'iii. Select the suitable sub-category, enter the other relevant details and submit.Alternatively, issues may be sent to email id: dgftedi@nic.in with the subject header: Covid-19 Helpdesk, or call the Toll-Free No at 1800-111-550.The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the Status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated. Trade Community is requested to kindly make use of the given facilities suitably.