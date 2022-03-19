Easy Guide To Understanding Basics Of Axis Credit Card

Credit cards are pretty helpful when a person has to borrow money for a short period. However, confusion develops when a person must pick a credit card from various institutions. One of the most popular credit cards is the Axis Bank Credit Card, which comes packed with many features and perks. If you are an account holder in the Axis Bank and do not own any credit card yet, you may want to apply for an Axis Credit Card now.

Every card has special offers and bonuses that allow you to save money, as well as various other benefits. Let's look at the essential guide that can help you in having one for yourself.

Axis Bank Credit Card Eligibility

Here are the requirements that you need to meet in order to fulfil the Axis bank credit card eligibility:

The card bearer must be between the ages of 18 and 70 years

Cardholders of add-on cards must be at least 15 years old

The applicant/primary cardholder must be an Indian resident

The applicant/primary cardholder must have a positive credit history when applying for a credit card. To be qualified for a credit card, you need to have a CIBIL score of at least 700

If the applicant already has a credit card, he may be required to present his credit card bills from the previous year/few months

Highlighting features of Axis Bank Credit Card

New applicants get a welcome bonus in the form of reward points, deals and discounts, vouchers and other incentives once the card is issued

Every credit card has a rewards program that enables cardholders to acquire points for every purchase they make with their cards.

Axis Bank gives its cardholders a fuel cost waiver if they spend a certain sum on fuel each month

Customers can choose one or more credit cards that suit their requirements the most

Cardholders may use their Axis Bank credit cards to get discounts on dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment, among other things.

What is the procedure for applying for an Axis Bank credit card?

Following the steps mentioned below, you may apply on the Axis Bank website:

Visit the Axis Bank website or click https://www.axisbank.com/

Go to the 'Explore Products' section.

Select 'Credit Cards' from the drop-down menu.

Now click the 'Apply Now' button next to the card you wish to choose.

Make sure to enter the personal and professional information that is asked.

Tick the box to authorise Axis Bank employees to contact you by phone or SMS about your credit card application.

The bank will soon contact you for further information and complete your application.

Documents Required for Axis Bank Credit Card Applications

One passport size photo

As proof of identity use - PAN Card/ Voter’s ID/ Passport

As proof of income use - Form 16/ last six months' salary slips/ tax return

As proof of residence use - phone/ electricity bill/ bank statement from another bank/ Rental Agreement

Axis Bank Credit Card Application Status

It's also crucial to monitor the progress of your credit card application. You may verify whether your application has been granted, postponed, or refused by going online. You may also check the current status by calling the customer service number (1800-419-5959) or checking the Axis bank credit cards application status online by visiting https://www.rblbank.com/static-pages/track-your-credit-card-application.

Conclusion

Axis Bank Credit Cards are designed to meet various demands, including travel, shopping, rewards, and cashback. Axis Bank's top credit cards include the Axis Ace Credit Card, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and the Axis Buzz Credit Card. Apply for one today!