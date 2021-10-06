APEDA flags off first export consignment of value added products

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated exports of the first consignment of various value-added and nutri-rich products derived from Jackfruit, Passion fruit and Nutmeg (Jaiphal) sourced from farmers in Thrissur, Kerala, to Melbourne, Australia.

These products have a shelf life of more than one year. APEDA is promoting exports of value-added and health products as part of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s aim for achieving $ 400 billion merchandise exports by 2021-22.

Dr. M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA and T V Subhash, Director of Agriculture, Kerala, Exporter and Importer along with other officials of APEDA took part in the virtual flag off ceremony held yesterday.

In the current fast-food era, consumers’ preference is shifting towards health food. The gluten free products prepared from healthy options like Jackfruit, Passion fruit etc are providing a viable alternative against the consumption of fast food.

Jackfruit, originated in WesternGhats, was declared the state fruit of Kerala in March, 2018. The largest tree borne fruit is dense in fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals. The tropical fruit is the popular meat substitute among vegans due to its protein content. In addition to the use of fruit, seed and pulp, Jackfruit leaves, bark, inflorescence and latex are used in traditional medicines too.

With the growing awareness of health and nutritional properties of the fruit and sustained efforts of Jackfruit farmers and entrepreneurs across the country, it is anticipated that the Jackfruit will definitely become the most sought-after fruit in the coming years. The major export destinations of Jackfruit are Singapore, Nepal, Qatar, Germany etc.

Passion fruit is a nutritious tropical fruit rich in antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. It is a beneficial fruit with a healthful nutrition profile important for skin, vision & immune system.

Because of the richness, massive market potential, and unlimited number of benefits that these fruits provide, there are huge opportunities for expanding exports of with its innovative products.