Promotion Of Agricultural Exports

Promotion of exports of agricultural products is a continuous process. To promote agricultural exports, the Government has taken several steps at State/District levels. State specific Action Plans have been prepared by some states and State Level Monitoring Committees (SLMCs), Nodal Agencies for agricultural exports and Cluster Level Committees have been formed in a number of States. Country and product-specific action plans have also been formulated to promote exports. It has also been decided that the institutional framework created under the ‘District as Export Hub’ Initiative of the Department of Commerce would be utilized to achieve the objectives of Agriculture Export Policy.A Farmer Connect Portals has been set up for providing a platform for farmers, Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperatives to interact with exporters, Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs) have been organized in the clusters to provide export-market linkages. Regular interactions, through video conferences, have been held with the Indian Missions abroad, to assess and exploit export opportunities. Country specific BSMs, through Indian Missions, have also been organized. The Government has also introduced a Central Sector Scheme –Transport and Marketing Assistance for Specified Agriculture Products’ –for providing assistance for the international component of freight to mitigate the freight disadvantage for the export of agriculture products.The Department of Commerce provides assistance through several other schemes, to promote exports, including exports of agricultural products viz. Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES), Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme etc. In addition, assistance to the exporters of agricultural products is also available under the Export Promotion Schemes of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Tobacco Board, Tea Board, Coffee Board, Rubber Board and Spices Board.Besides, Product specific Export Promotion Forums (EPF) for eight high potential agri products i.e. Grapes, Mango, Banana, Onion, Rice, Nutri-Cereals, Pomegranate, Floriculture & Plant material have been created at the insistence of Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA& FW) under the auspices of APEDA which will work on promoting the export of identified products in a focused manner.