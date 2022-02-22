India Showing The World How To Bring Mass Transformation Using Digital Platforms: Piyush

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has said India is showing the world how to bring about mass transformation using digital platforms. Addressing the 19th Annual Harvard India Conference on “India at 2030: Decade of Transformation” today, he said the policies in the last seven years have created the foundation for the next 25 years when we celebrate India@100.“As we are committed to bring Ease of Doing Business in India, we are equally committed to Ease of Living for our people as well as Maximum Governance with Minimum Government… Government is working relentlessly towards that vision. Most recently, we launched the PMGatiShakti National Infrastructure Master Plan that will help India plan its needs and implement infrastructure in a better way,” said Shri Goyal, in his address through video conferencing.Shri Goyal said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said ‘India is a Bouquet of Hope for the World’.“Powered by the triple engine of Exports, Investment & Startups, the foundation has been set (for India) to become a Global Powerhouse… Even during COVID, India met all its international commitments, particularly in the Services sector, making it a trusted partner for the world,” he said. Shri Goyal said India’s Technology, Talent & Temperament is bringing hope to the world.Our exports both in Goods & Services have been the highest ever in the history of India. We hope to continue to grow in a much bigger way… Our Startups made 2021 the Year of Unicorns, with over 80 Unicorns currently, and over 60,000 Startups registered,” he said.Shri Goyal said, just 2 days back, we signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE. “It’s the fastest ever negotiated bilateral FTA globally,” he said.Urging the Harvard India Diaspora to become part of India’s growth story, Shri Goyal gave the students a three point Call for Action:Keep a part of India with you wherever you go & in whatever you do. Make Seva your guiding philosophy & try to give back to the nationMentor young aspiring minds of India in Tier II & Tier III cities & students of municipal schools & inspire themProvide innovative solutions for farmers, artisans & weavers, small retailers, etc & help realize the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Make in India for the WorldQuoting Mark Zuckerberg, Shri Goyal said, “I am here to make something long term, anything else is temporary.” He said India is ready to take giant leaps towards transforming the nation & changing lives of 135 crore people.“India is 1/6th of the world. Therefore when India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms,” said Shri Goyal, quoting PM Modi.